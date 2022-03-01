Society

LA Police Commission to consider disciplining officers who don't explain pretext for traffic stops

EMBED <>More Videos

Proposal would discipline officers who don't explain pretext for stops

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Commission is expected to vote Tuesday on a policy to discipline officers, beginning with additional training, if they don't articulate in the moment why a traffic or other minor violation escalates into a criminal investigation.

Under the draft policy, officers making a "pretextual stop'' -- which the department defines as one in which officers conducting a minor traffic or code violation escalate it into an investigation on a more serious crime unrelated to the initial violation -- will have to articulate on their body-worn video cameras the reason for the change.

"An officer's training, experience and expertise may be used in articulating the additional information the officers used to initiate the stop,'' the draft policy states.

The policy also states that pretextual stops can only happen if officers "are acting upon articulable information'' and not a "mere hunch or on generalized characteristics,'' including race.


Failure to articulate the information that prompted the officer to make a pretext stop will result in "progressive discipline beginning with counseling and retraining.'' The policy adds that discipline will escalate as more violations of the policy are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles police departmentlapdtraffic stoppolice officer
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
Driver almost hits pedestrian, dog during chase in Koreatown
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
Las Vegas police officer arrested in attempted casino robbery
Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
'DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he's attempting to leave Ukraine
Show More
More than 520,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
LA City Council to consider appointment of first woman LAFD chief
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Video shows Indiana teacher slapping student: school district
How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
More TOP STORIES News