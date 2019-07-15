Bomb squad detonates pressure cooker found near Islamic Center of Northridge

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police investigated a package left near the Islamic Center of Northridge in Granada Hills Sunday night, which prompted a response from a bomb squad.

An investigation began on the 11000 block of Encino Avenue after police received a report at about 9:30 p.m. regarding a bag found near the mosque.

Upon investigation, police discovered a pressure cooker inside the bag.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution and summoned a bomb squad.

The pressure cooker was found to be empty, and it was detonated. The scene was declared safe at approximately 12:30 a.m.

It is unclear who left the bag with the pressure cooker on the sidewalk, but a couple of hours before the discovery, the mosque called police to report a YouTube personality who they say was harassing worshippers.

It is not known if the pressure cooker was left by accident or if it was intended to scare worshippers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granada hillslos angeles countylos angeleslapdsuspicious packageislam
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after chase ends in crash in South L.A.
Expected ICE raids not seen so far Sunday, activists say
Huntington Beach camper, dog missing in Inyo National Forest
Pasadena police investigating death of woman found in parking lot
4.2-magnitude aftershock hits Ridgecrest area
L.A. churches offering sanctuary amid expected ICE raids
Protest held at Long Beach home of ICE official
Show More
Ray Diaz posts bail following arrest on suspicion of sexual assault
ADORABLE VIDEO: Animals cool off at the L.A. Zoo
131-acre Ventura County fire caused by target practice, firefighters say
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage in L.A.
More TOP STORIES News