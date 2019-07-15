Bomb squad detonates pressure cooker found near Islamic Center of Northridge

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police investigated a package left near the Islamic Center of Northridge in Granada Hills Sunday night, which prompted a response from a bomb squad.
An investigation began on the 11000 block of Encino Avenue after police received a report at about 9:30 p.m. regarding a bag found near the mosque.
Upon investigation, police discovered a pressure cooker inside the bag.
Police evacuated the area as a precaution and summoned a bomb squad.
The pressure cooker was found to be empty, and it was detonated. The scene was declared safe at approximately 12:30 a.m.
It is unclear who left the bag with the pressure cooker on the sidewalk, but a couple of hours before the discovery, the mosque called police to report a YouTube personality who they say was harassing worshippers.
It is not known if the pressure cooker was left by accident or if it was intended to scare worshippers.
