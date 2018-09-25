Photos show Ramon Escobar and his relatives, who are missing in Texas.

The suspect arrested in the vicious beatings of homeless men in Los Angeles and Santa Monica is a "violent predator" who has been connected to three murders and four attempted murders, plus the disappearance of his own aunt and uncle, police said Tuesday.Suspect Ramon Alberto Escobar, 47, was arrested Monday after an attack on a sleeping man in Santa Monica. Police say he is also linked to the disappearance of his own aunt and uncle in Houston. He fled Houston and drove to Los Angeles on the I-10 shortly after being questioned in connection with that case last month, police said.Los Angeles Police Department Capt. William Hayes said Escobar has a criminal record that includes five years spent in prison from 1995 to 2000 for burglary, as well as an arrest in 2017 for assault and in February 2018 for criminal trespass.Hayes also described Escobar as a "previously deported felon" who was originally from El Salvador and had apparently applied for asylum. He said officials are still researching his exact status.He said after police arrested Escobar on Monday, they recovered a baseball bat that was believed to have been used in two murders and one attempted murder in downtown LA.At the scene of a beating in Santa Monica Monday morning, police recovered a set of bolt cutters believed to have been used in that attack.Los Angeles and Santa Monica police plan to present their evidence to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday for filing consideration.Escobar is being held without bail.