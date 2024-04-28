Arcadia police searching for 4 robbery suspects who shot their way into closed business, injuring 1

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Arcadia are searching for four suspects who shot their way into a business Friday night then robbed it, leaving one person inside injured.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Santa Clara Drive .

Investigators say the four suspects - who were all wearing masks - tried to get into the business after it closed. Several people were still inside at the time, according to police.

"When the suspects could not enter the locked business, they used a firearm to shoot out the glass and enter," said police in a press release. "One of the rounds fired into the business struck a victim in the leg."

That person was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Once the suspects got inside, they robbed the victims and took off. The victims could only describe the suspects' vehicle as a newer white, or silver, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 and reference case number 24-1696.

If you prefer to submit an anonymous tip, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.