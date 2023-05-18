Bodycam video shows gunfight between suspect, deputy in Indiana motel room

Dramatic body-camera footage shows a suspect suddenly firing at a sheriff's deputy trying to serve a warrant at a motel in Indiana.

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Dramatic body-camera footage shows a suspect suddenly firing at sheriff's deputies trying to serve a warrant at a motel in Indiana.

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers for its depiction of gunfire.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday morning, deputies were attempting to serve warrants on two people: Brooke Badger and Jon Niccum at a Motel 6 in Anderson, Ind.

Officers approached their room door, knocked, and said "front desk."

Badger opened the door and left the room. A deputy walked inside, saw Niccum in the bed and demanded he show his hands.

Instead, Niccum fired a gun at the deputy.

The officer returned fire and then quickly backed out of the room and shouted "shots fired" on his radio.

The department says the SWAT team arrived and Niccum was found in the bathroom deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Badger ran from the motel and the department is asking the public to help find her.

A second man in the room jumped from the window. He has not been identified and there's no word on possible charges.

No officers were injured but the deputy who fired his gun is on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.