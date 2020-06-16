NYPD officers get sick after drinking milkshakes, union claims intentional poisoning

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

NEW YORK CITY -- Three NYPD police officers are being treated at a hospital after they apparently fell ill after drinking milkshakes.The incident was reported at a Shake Shack restaurant on Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.Police say the officers began to feel sick while still drinking the shakes.They were transported to a local hospital and are all said to be stable.It's not yet clear what caused them to feel sick, but the Detectives' Endowment Association tweeted that the officers were "intentionally poisoned."The police union wrote that "a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages." It was not discovered until they drank some of those beverages. The officers were being treated at the hospital and were expected to recover.The PBA has since warned all of its members to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty.Shake Shack responded late Monday night and said it is "horrified by the reports."