NYPD officers get sick after drinking milkshakes, union claims intentional poisoning

The NYPD police union claims that three officers who fell ill after drinking milkshakes were intentionally poisoned with bleach or a similar substance.
NEW YORK CITY -- Three NYPD police officers are being treated at a hospital after they apparently fell ill after drinking milkshakes.

The incident was reported at a Shake Shack restaurant on Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.

Police say the officers began to feel sick while still drinking the shakes.

They were transported to a local hospital and are all said to be stable.

It's not yet clear what caused them to feel sick, but the Detectives' Endowment Association tweeted that the officers were "intentionally poisoned."

The police union wrote that "a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages." It was not discovered until they drank some of those beverages. The officers were being treated at the hospital and were expected to recover.



The PBA has since warned all of its members to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty.



Shake Shack responded late Monday night and said it is "horrified by the reports."

