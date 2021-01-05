Pursuit involving multiple suspects end with PIT maneuver near Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving multiple suspects ended with a PIT maneuver near Norwalk on Tuesday after authorities pursued the vehicle on Southern California freeways.The pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. in Norwalk . It was not clear why authorities began chasing the vehicle.Several suspects could be seen inside the vehicle as Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies chased the damaged car on the 5 freeway.The pursuit came to an end near Lakewood Boulevard on the 5 freeway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's SUV used a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.Several suspects were taken into custody.No additional information was immediately available.