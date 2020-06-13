Police search for two suspects after shooting, vehicle crashes into tree in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena neighborhood was on lockdown as police launched a manhunt for two gunmen who opened fire on several people Friday night.
Nearby officers gave chase and found the suspect vehicle had crashed into a tree at Claremont Street and Forest Avenue.
The two suspects fled on foot.
Pasadena Police established a perimeter as they searched for the suspects.
No additional information was immediately available.
