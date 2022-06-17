LAPD shoots, injures suspect who allegedly pointed gun at construction workers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and injured a man who they say fired at them on Friday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to the area of La Brea Avenue and Beverly Boulevard after receiving a call of a man pointing a gun at construction workers.When they arrived, the allegedly armed suspect fired at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.That's when police said the suspect ran away, but the man was found and taken into custody near Beverly Boulevard and Detroit Street a short while later.Police said the suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury. A firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers appeared to be injured in the shooting.Traffic in the area of La Brea Ave between Beverly Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue was expected to be impacted for several hours due to investigation.