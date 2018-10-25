Here’s a brief update from Fairfield PD. Investigators say a chase started after a woman claimed she was kidnapped— she was inside a vehicle and yelling out the window to an officer. Police say when the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jhVzGYXmKO — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 26, 2018

#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a major crash near Dover Ave. in Fairfield that resulted from a police chase. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say officers did not discharge weapons. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nmjxzVof55 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 25, 2018

A woman shot and killed her suspected kidnapper as he was fleeing officers with her and a baby in the car, police said.Fairfield police say the woman was in a car when she tried to get the attention of an officer, saying she was being assaulted and kidnapped.The car drove off, with the officer in pursuit. The driver crashed into several other cars a few blocks away.Officers then discovered the woman had shot the driver during the incident. He later died of his wounds.A 10-month-old child was also in the car, but was not hurt.She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The crash happened at the intersection of Travis Boulevard near Dover Avenue.