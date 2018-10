In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 4.Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Initiative statuteA YES vote supports authorizing the State to issue $ 1.4 Billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate, and equip children's hospitals in California. This includes 13 hospitals across California.In the Bay Area, this would benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital & Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford).Backers of Prop. 4 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.California Children's Hospital Association, California Teachers Association, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford)A private citizen named Gary Wesley has written the official "Opponent's Argument" against Prop. 4. There are no major groups or elected officials who have stated their opposition.State estimates the bond would cost taxpayers $ 2.9 Billion over 35 years.