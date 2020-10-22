vote 2020

2020 Election: ABC News Political Director Rick Klein answers questions about polling, battleground states and what to expect Nov. 3

Election Day is less than two weeks away, but we don't blame you if you still have a lot of questions.

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz is asking Rick Klein, ABC News' political director and expert on all things Election Day, what we should expect to see on Nov. 3.

Klein will go over the possible scenarios for Election Night, which battleground states ABC News is watching closely, and when we might know the winner. (Small spoiler: Don't expect to go to sleep Election Night knowing who the next president is.)

He'll also talk give us a behind-the-scenes look at how ABC News calls elections and projects the winner.

And after 2016, many Americans want to know: Can we trust the polling? Klein will dive into what the polls tell us now, and what went wrong in analyzing them last time around.

Watch our Election Ask Me Anything with Rick Klein, political director at ABC News, at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. You can check back here to watch live or stream the chat on our CTV apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvoter informationrepublicansdonald trumpvote 2020democratsjoe bidenelection2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Debate on CA measure to change status of Uber, Lyft drivers heats up
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Hispanics could be largest minority group to vote this election
These millennials want you to vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crashes in apparent street takeovers in OC leave 1 dead, 2 injured
3rd-degree charge dismissed against officer accused in George Floyd's death
LA County eases coronavirus restrictions for more businesses
Report of man with gun prompts lockdown at South LA school
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
High school student says she was beaten by officers over face mask
In 'Black Beverly Hills,' success is commonplace
Show More
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Theme park officials bristle at CA's reopening guidelines
LAPD officer freed from wreckage after crash in South LA
More TOP STORIES News