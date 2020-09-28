LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 will air the L.A. County District Attorney Debate this Saturday at 9 p.m. commercial free.
Marc Brown will be the moderator as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón meet in an hour-long debate on ABC7. The event will air on ABC7 and stream on all our mobile apps, as well as our connected TV apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.
The L.A. County District Attorney's office is the largest local prosecutor's office in the United States. Lacey, the two-term incumbent, supports bail reform and the death penalty, but she has been criticized during her tenure for the racial disparity in county jails, high incarceration rates and for failing to prosecute law enforcement officers for fatal shootings and other on-duty uses of force.
Gascón is former San Francisco district attorney who also used to work for the LAPD. He has said he would abolish cash bail and opposes the death penalty. He co-authored Proposition 47, which reclassified some nonviolent felonies to misdemeanors and allowed defendants to renegotiate punishments for past convictions. His critics say Prop 47 has led to an increase in crime.
The debate will be sponsored by the Pat Brown Institute (PBI) for Public Affairs at Cal State LA, the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles City & County and a partnership with Univision. Marc Brown will be joined by ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Adrienne Alpert and Univision's KMEX-Los Angeles anchor Leon Krauze, who will act as questioners in English and Spanish language, respectively.
If you have a question for the candidates, submit it below.
ABC7 Presents the LA County District Attorney Debate
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More