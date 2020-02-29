2020 presidential election

South Carolina primary: Joe Biden will win, his 1st 2020 victory

By STEVE PEOPLES, MEG KINNARD and BILL BARROW
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of South Carolina's Democratic primary, ABC News reports.

It was his first victory in three tries at the Democratic nomination, and it came during the fourth Democratic primary contest of the 2020 election season.



Biden's win could work to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa weigh in on the race.

Only Biden and California billionaire Tom Steyer planned to mark primary night in the state, as the rest of the field stumped across the spectrum of Super Tuesday states that vote next week.

About 40% of voters in South Carolina picked health care as the top issue, while 22% said the economy and jobs are most important. That's according to an AP VoteCast survey of the electorate. Fourteen percent of voters identified climate change.

Close to 9 in 10 Democratic voters said it's important for their nominee to be a strong leader.
