Venture capitalist Tim Draper who spearheaded 3 Californias initiative will not fight court ruling

Analysts and voters are taking a careful look at a plan to split California into three separate states appearing on the November ballot. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A venture capitalist who spearheaded a measure to split California into three states will let stand the state's Supreme Court decision to remove it from the November ballot.

On Thursday, Tim Draper chose not to fight the California Supreme Court's July ruling, which struck the measure down because of questions surrounding the prop's validity.

The measure planned to split the country's most populous state into three new states of near-equal population: Northern California, California and Southern California.

It had qualified for the November ballot and Draper spent more than $1.7 million to get the initiative on it.
