Bomb hidden in book blows up in Mexican senator's office

A Mexican politician was wounded when a homemade bomb, placed inside a book, blew up in her office.Sen. Citlalli Hernandez suffered minor injuries to her face. Her office was filled with smoke after the device went off.The explosion took place inside the senate building in Mexico City.Hernandez is from the same political party as Mexico's president, Andres Obrador.The leader of Mexico's Senate says packages entering the building will now be examined more carefully.