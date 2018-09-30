POLITICS

Brown vetoes bill to make abortion drugs available at CA public university clinics

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill by Sen. Connie Leyva that would have required public universities to offer abortion medication.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California won't become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.

The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.

It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.


The public schools now refer students to outside providers.

Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.

Bill sponsor Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, says she will try again under the next governor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownabortioncalifornia legislation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gov. Brown vetoes bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
Hundreds participate in 'Stop Kavanaugh' rally in DTLA
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
President Trump asks FBI to launch Kavanaugh investigation
More Politics
Top Stories
Riverside street takeover ends with multiple cars crashing
Firefighters knock down oil well fire in Santa Paula
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
Chargers beat 49ers 29-27, move to 2-2 for the season
LA Dodgers beat Giants 15-0 to set up possible winner-take-all
After 19 years, Mike Scioscia stepping down as Angels manager
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Camarillo mother remembers son killed in Las Vegas shooting
Show More
1 dead in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway in Acton
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Calimesa area
Woman randomly beaten in Mission Hills grocery store parking lot
More News