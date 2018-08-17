POLITICS

CA bill proposes restricting restaurants to serving water or milk with kids' meals to combat child obesity

A glass of milk (AP file photo)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A proposed bill in the California Senate aims to combat childhood obesity in the state by restricting restaurants to serve children only water or unflavored milk to go along with their meals.

Senate bill 1192 says it does not prohibit a restaurant to sell, or for the customer to purchase an alternative beverage, like juice or soda, if requested by the purchaser of the children's meal.

The bill passed the Assembly on Thursday.

Backers of the bill say it is an attempt to tackle the rising levels of obesity among kids. The bill was introduced by state Sen. Bill Monning.
