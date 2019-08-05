Politics

California hospital earthquake regulations could cost billions, forcing closures, officials say

By ABC7.com
California hospitals are asking lawmakers to scale back some earthquake standards.

Most hospitals have met a 2020 deadline for standards designed to keep hospital buildings from collapsing during an earthquake. A 2030 deadline also requires hospital buildings to stay open after an earthquake.

A study paid for by the California Hospital Association says to comply with that 2030 request it could cost as much as $143 billion. Hospital officials say that might force some hospitals to close.

Labor unions are also pushing back, saying changing the regulations now would amount to a multibillion-dollar bailout on seismic safety standards.
