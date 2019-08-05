California hospital earthquake regulations could cost billions, forcing closures, officials say

California hospitals are asking lawmakers to scale back some earthquake standards.Most hospitals have met a 2020 deadline for standards designed to keep hospital buildings from collapsing during an earthquake. A 2030 deadline also requires hospital buildings to stay open after an earthquake.A study paid for by the California Hospital Association says to comply with that 2030 request it could cost as much as $143 billion. Hospital officials say that might force some hospitals to close.Labor unions are also pushing back, saying changing the regulations now would amount to a multibillion-dollar bailout on seismic safety standards.