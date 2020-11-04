vote 2020

Prop 17 passes, restoring felony parolees' right to vote in California

By Alix Martichoux, Adrienne Alpert
California voters have decisively passed a ballot measure restoring the right to vote for felons on parole, according to the Associated Press.

The proposition amends the state Constitution to allow those on parole for a felony conviction to vote in elections.

Supporters said the parolees have paid their debt to society and should be able to shape the policies that affect their lives. Opponents said restoring rights early to felons is a slap in the face to their victims.

Previous California law prevents people from voting if they're imprisoned or on parole for a felony crime. Prop 17 only amends the latter half of that law -- people actively serving prison sentences still do not have the right to vote in elections in California.

RELATED: Results for all the California propositions here

People on probation already have the right to vote.

The ballot measure is seen as a piece of criminal justice reform, as California is one of only three states that requires those convicted of felonies to complete their parole sentences before restoring their right to vote.

The Associated Press says an estimated 50,000 California parolees will have their right to vote restored under Proposition 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaelection resultsparolevotingvote 2020electioncivil rightsprison
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
CA props: Latest election results here
Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close
CA props: Latest election results here
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
LAPD declares unlawful assembly in DTLA due to 'unruly crowd'
CA props: Latest election results here
MAP: California election results by county
WATCH NOW: Live election results and latest updates
California Proposition 23 fails
No major delays at SoCal voting centers as polls close statewide
Show More
Dodgers' Mookie Betts wins 5th Gold Glove award
Palmdale heart transplant patient votes from hospital bed
Report of phony OC voting center prompts investigation
Florida 2020 live presidential election results: Trump projected to win
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
More TOP STORIES News