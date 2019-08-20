Politics

California Senate considering rent control measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California state Senate is considering a measure that would limit rent hikes.

The Assembly earlier approved the bill that would cap rent hikes to 7%, plus the rate of inflation, up to a maximum of 10 % per year.

The measure would apply to all rentals 10 years or older.

Meantime, rent control advocates are backing a new proposition that would allow rent control for more properties, including apartments at least 15 years old, or single-family homes if the landlord owns at least three rentals.
