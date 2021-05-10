Caitlyn Jenner says immigrants should have path to citizenship, but 'bad ones' need to go

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10541707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Olympian, reality TV personality and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner has officially announced her run for California governor.

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said she supports a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants in the state's labor force."Personally, I have met some of the most wonderful people who are immigrants, who have come to this country and they are just model citizens," she said during a CNN interview. "They are just great people and I would fight for them to be U.S. citizens, and I think that'd be the greatest day of their life. The bad ones have to leave."When asked by CNN's Dana Bash to elaborate, the former reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist who endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2016 said she doesn't want people with "criminal records" or MS-13 gang members coming into the country.The longtime Republican also said the surge of migrants, particularly unaccompanied minors, is one of the main reason's she chose to run for governor.