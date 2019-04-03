Politics

California bans state-funded travel to South Carolina due to LGBT policies

EMBED <>More Videos

California is banning state-funded travel to South Carolina because of policies it considers discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is banning state-funded travel to South Carolina because of policies it considers discriminatory toward LGBT people.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the ban Tuesday. He says a provision in a budget bill passed last year allows faith-based child-placing agencies to discriminate against those who do not conform to their religious beliefs or moral convictions, including members of the LGBTQ community.

Becerra's decision is based on a 2017 California law that bans state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

California already bars official travel to Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, made light of the ban on Twitter, writing "how will South Carolina recover?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslgbtqtravelgay rightsbanpoliticsu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends in Lake Balboa crash; 4 reportedly injured
Search warrant served at Encino home of Mally Mall
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
3.5 earthquake strikes near Yorba Linda, USGS says
Teen girl rescued, 5 arrested in Pomona prostitution sting
Eyewitness This: Paid parental leave, Whole Foods price cuts, 'Avengers' breaks record
Show More
LA moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Arcadia after-school program employee arrested for lewd acts with child
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket pre-sale record
Woman buys out entire Payless to donate to Nebraska flood victims
More TOP STORIES News