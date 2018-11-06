See how the propositions fared below:
PROPOSITION 1: PENDING
Authorized bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 2: PENDING
Authorized bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 3: PENDING
Authorized bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 4: PENDING
Authorized bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 5: PENDING
Changed requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 6: PENDING
Eliminated certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 7: PENDING
Conformed California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 8: PENDING
Regulated amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 9:
*On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court.
PROPOSITION 10: NO
Expanded local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on the rejection of this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 11: PENDING
Required private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 12: YES
Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.
