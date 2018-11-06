POLITICS

ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions

On Election Day, California voters approved or denied 11 different propositions, which included regulations on dialysis centers, repealing the 2017 gas tax and wider local authority on rent control.

See how the propositions fared below:

PROPOSITION 1: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 1. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 2: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 2. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 3: PENDING

Authorized bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 3. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 4: PENDING

Authorized bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 4. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 5: PENDING

Changed requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 5. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 6: PENDING

Eliminated certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.

Two sides debate Proposition 6, the California initiative that would repeal the state's gas tax, and which will show up on the November ballot.

PROPOSITION 7: PENDING

Conformed California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 7. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 8: PENDING

Regulated amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 8. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 9:

*On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court.

PROPOSITION 10: NO

Expanded local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on the rejection of this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 10. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 11: PENDING

Required private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Prop 11. (Courtesy of CALmatters.org)

PROPOSITION 12: YES

Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.

Proposition 12 is looking to change how California gets its meat and prevent the abuse of farm animals in other states.

See live midterm election results for state and local races
