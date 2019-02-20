POLITICS

Covington Catholic HS students were not instigators in confrontational video, Kentucky bishop says

EMBED </>More Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

COVINGTON, Ky. --
A Kentucky diocese investigation has determined that Catholic school boys didn't instigate a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral on social media.

Covington Bishop Roger Foys initially condemned the students' behavior after a video showed one teenager face-to-face with a Native American man. Days later, Foys apologized for "making a statement prematurely."

The students were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally last month when they encountered a group of black street preachers who were shouting insults at both them and a group of Native Americans. The bishop now says the students "were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening."

Both the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, and the Covington student shown in the video have said they were attempting to defuse the situation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
  • Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial




Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpnative americanwashington d.c.teenagershigh schoolcatholic school
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
Trump wants CA to pay back billions for high-speed rail project
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of Newport Beach girl
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Bicyclist dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Koreatown
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Eyewitness This: Free med school tuition, SoCal megastorm, Yosemite's 'firefall'
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, blames mechanics' union
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Show More
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
More News