Andrew Yang campaigns on universal basic income, holds rally in MacArthur Park

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made a campaign stop in Los Angeles, holding a rally in MacArthur Park Monday.Yang is campaigning on what he calls a "freedom dividend" that would give nearly every American adult $1,000 a month.Within seconds of taking the stage, it became clear that the 44-year old businessman isn't like any other Democratic candidate in the 2020 race. That's something his supporters say will help him beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.Yang's campaign is founded on the "freedom dividend," a proposal that would give every American above the age of 18, and not currently incarcerated, $1,000 a month. Yang argues that the universal basic income would alleviate poverty and is the best way to combat the rise of automation in the workplace."And soon, this is going to be the idea of the American people that takes us all the way to the White House in 2021," Yang said to his supporters during the rally.Yang's campaign rallies, which feel more like a concert where supporters are chanting along, represent the confidence of a candidate who in the September Emerson national poll, was in fourth place at 8%.Yang's rise has also been reflected in his fundraising numbers.Third quarter numbers come out Tuesday and Yang said just in the last week, his campaign has raised $2 million.