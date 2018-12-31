GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year. (Shutterstock Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Federal workers are suing the Trump administration over the government shutdown.

One of the largest unions representing federal workers has hired a law firm out of Washington to protest the estimated 420,000 federal workers who are being required to work without pay.

Federal rules mean all annual leave such as vacation and sick time are canceled during a shutdown for employees deemed essential. That included airline security officials and prison guards, who are typically given back pay if Congress approves it.
