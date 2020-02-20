Former Rep. Katie Hill breaks her silence after resignation: 'I strongly feel that I made the right call'

Former Rep. Katie Hill tells @GStephanopoulos that she “made the right call” about resigning from Congress following “revenge porn” scandal. https://t.co/Hmr03BDPet pic.twitter.com/k1nHMMcvMn — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2020

Former Rep. Katie Hill said she doesn't regret stepping down from her seat in Congress last year, but she does believe the fact that she was a bisexual woman played a huge part in "sensationalizing" the scandal."We haven't seen as many of the sex scandals with women," Hill said in an exclusive interview that aired on "Good Morning America."The House Ethics Committee announced in October 2019 that it would investigate Hill for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her congressional staffers -- an allegation she continued to deny. The alleged relationship would have been a violation of House rules that were established in February 2018 following the #MeToo movement.Hill has admitted to - and apologized for - having a relationship with a campaign staffer when she was running for Congress in 2018. That relationship was not covered by House rules since Hill was not a member of Congress at the time.During the interview, Hill told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos it was "absolutely" her biggest mistake to have a relationship with a campaign staffer.