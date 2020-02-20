Politics

Former Rep. Katie Hill breaks her silence after resignation: 'I strongly feel that I made the right call'

Former Rep. Katie Hill said she doesn't regret stepping down from her seat in Congress last year, but she does believe the fact that she was a bisexual woman played a huge part in "sensationalizing" the scandal.

"We haven't seen as many of the sex scandals with women," Hill said in an exclusive interview that aired on "Good Morning America."

The House Ethics Committee announced in October 2019 that it would investigate Hill for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her congressional staffers -- an allegation she continued to deny. The alleged relationship would have been a violation of House rules that were established in February 2018 following the #MeToo movement.

Hill has admitted to - and apologized for - having a relationship with a campaign staffer when she was running for Congress in 2018. That relationship was not covered by House rules since Hill was not a member of Congress at the time.

During the interview, Hill told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos it was "absolutely" her biggest mistake to have a relationship with a campaign staffer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.palmdalelos angeles countyventura countypolitical scandalcongresswomencongress
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
3 women found dead inside Hemet home
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
IE bank robbery suspect shoots self, ends standoff in San Diego
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
FORECAST: Sunshine expected Thursday, but rain on the way
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Show More
SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
More TOP STORIES News