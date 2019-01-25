LA Mayor Eric Garcetti still thinking about presidential run

WASHINGTON D.C. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is in Washington D.C. this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors - and facing questions about whether he's eyeing a presidential run.Having just been involved in negotiating the end of the Los Angeles teachers strike, Garcetti said he hasn't been thinking much about a run. He said he has no timeline for making a decision."Don't have one, I just say stay tuned. And I've definitely not been thinking about it while I've been for the last three weeks just making sure my first priority was to end the strike. We did it, so -- ask me in a few days."Garcetti is also contrasting his leadership during the strike with the inability of the two sides in Washington to come together and re-start the government. Garcetti said what Americans need in Washington is a different perspective and pledged he would be able to balance his role as mayor with running a campaign.The 47-year old mayor would enter an already crowded field more than a year out from the Iowa caucus. California Sen. Kamala Harris entered the race on Monday.No U.S. mayor has ever made it to the White House, but 2020 will be unlike any in history so all that can change. Garcetti has already traveled to Iowa and South Carolina in recent months.