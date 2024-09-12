Georgia judge tosses 2 more counts against Donald Trump in election interference case

Trump now faces eight charges instead of the original 13.

A Georgia court of appeals has halted Donald Trump's criminal case in Fulton County pending resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

A Georgia court of appeals has halted Donald Trump's criminal case in Fulton County pending resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

A Georgia court of appeals has halted Donald Trump's criminal case in Fulton County pending resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

A Georgia court of appeals has halted Donald Trump's criminal case in Fulton County pending resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

The Fulton County judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case has tossed out three more counts in the indictment, per a new order, two of which the former president was facing.

It comes after the Judge Scott McAfee previously threw out six counts in the indictment, three of which against Trump.

"President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again," Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement. "The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 17 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed."

Trump still faces eight counts in the case. He originally was charged with 13.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.