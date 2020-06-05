Gov. Gavin Newsom directs California police officers to stop training use of carotid chokehold

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday he's instructing California police officers to stop training the use of the carotid hold in detaining suspects.The carotid hold is a form of chokehold that cuts off blood flow through the carotid arteries to the brain."At the end of the day, the carotid hold that literally is designed to stop people's blood from flowing into their brain, that has no place any longer in 21st century practices," Newsom said.The governor said he is immediately instructing POST, the state's commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, to stop training the carotid hold to officers. He added there was also legislation in the works to ban the carotid hold by law in California and he would sign it as soon as it was brought to his desk.Chokehold restraints, which cuts off air flow through the windpipe, are already banned in California.Newsom hinted his announcement is the first of many reforms to come, he hinted Friday. He spoke about the need for statewide standards on how police should respond to peaceful protest and do crowd control."Protesters have the right not to be harassed," the governor said. "Protesters have the right to protest peacefully. Protesters have the right to do so without being arrested, gassed, and shot up by projectiles."Newsom spoke at length about the systemic racism that affects black people across all sectors of society."The black community does not need to change," Newsom said. "We need to change. We have a responsibility to change. Our institutions need to change."