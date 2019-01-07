POLITICS

Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner" in nod to gender equality

EMBED </>More Videos

California's new First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom reads a poem in both English and Spanish at her husband, Gavin Newsom's, inauguration. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California's new governor, will go by the title "first partner," a description she feels is more inclusive than the traditional "first lady."

The title change reflects the mindset of a woman who has spent years as a passionate advocate for gender equality.

Newsom is an actress and documentary filmmaker who has made two films that examine gender roles.

"Miss Representation," released in 2011, looks at how the media contributes to the underrepresentation of women in positions of power and influence.

"The Mask You Live In" came out in 2015 to examine the flip side of that coin - how society's definition of masculinity is harmful to men and boys.

Both films premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.



Last year, she announced she was working on what she considered the third film in the trilogy, "The Great American Lie." She describes the project as how some of those same issues affect broader American society.

In addition, Newsom is founder of The Representation Project, which describes its mission as: "Using film and media as catalysts for cultural transformation."

Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel met in 2006 and married in 2008. They have four children.

The governor was previously married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor and former Fox News commentator who is dating Donald Trump Jr.

The Newsom family is moving to Sacramento and expects to live in the historic governor's mansion.

That will mark the first time children have lived in the mansion since the 1960s. Kathleen Brown, the sister of former Gov. Jerry Brown, lived at the historic home when their father, Pat Brown, served as governor.

The Newsoms will also bring two family dogs and a bunny rabbit to the mansion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernorwomenCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
More Politics
Top Stories
Man arrested in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting
Calabasas burglary suspect charged in man's killing at campground
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
Palmdale town hall: Federal workers air concerns about shutdown
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
Show More
Suspect in custody after barricade in Culver City hotel
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
Judge to hear case against adding citizenship question to 2020 Census
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
More News