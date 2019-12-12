Housing rights advocates protest low-income resident evictions in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 43,000 families are evicted from their homes in L.A. County every year according to the Right to Counsel Los Angeles Coalition.Many low-income residents of Southern California face the ongoing struggle of being evicted from their homes and sometimes forced into the streets.Housing rights advocates protested Wednesday in hopes city officials will help stop those evictions and ensure free legal representation for every person who needs to defend their right to housing."When low income tenants face eviction, it is often very difficult, if not impossible for them to find housing after that. Oftentimes landlords do not want to take a tenant who is currently unhoused," said Chancela Al-Mansour, Housing Rights Center."We've allowed renters to worry that if they ask for a repair or speak out against illegal discrimination or harassment that their landlord will retaliate," said Nisha Vyas, Homelessness Prevention Law Project.The goal of this coalition is to get an ordinance passed by the city council to make this a permanent service for eligible individuals."...so we can stop adding to the homeless problem, so we can stop the displacement of people. We need to unite and fight this battle to the end," said Craig R., Skid Row resident.If passed, the Right to Counsel said their place will be rolled out in phases, starting in a handful of zip codes in the city for low income residents.