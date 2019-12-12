Politics

Housing rights advocates protest low-income resident evictions in Los Angeles

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 43,000 families are evicted from their homes in L.A. County every year according to the Right to Counsel Los Angeles Coalition.

Many low-income residents of Southern California face the ongoing struggle of being evicted from their homes and sometimes forced into the streets.

Housing rights advocates protested Wednesday in hopes city officials will help stop those evictions and ensure free legal representation for every person who needs to defend their right to housing.

"When low income tenants face eviction, it is often very difficult, if not impossible for them to find housing after that. Oftentimes landlords do not want to take a tenant who is currently unhoused," said Chancela Al-Mansour, Housing Rights Center.

"We've allowed renters to worry that if they ask for a repair or speak out against illegal discrimination or harassment that their landlord will retaliate," said Nisha Vyas, Homelessness Prevention Law Project.

The goal of this coalition is to get an ordinance passed by the city council to make this a permanent service for eligible individuals.

"...so we can stop adding to the homeless problem, so we can stop the displacement of people. We need to unite and fight this battle to the end," said Craig R., Skid Row resident.

If passed, the Right to Counsel said their place will be rolled out in phases, starting in a handful of zip codes in the city for low income residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyhousingevictionlegalaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Santa Ana woman recounts terrifying encounter with intruder
Popeyes releases new chicken sandwich-themed Christmas sweater
Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
Disneyland Resort debuts new attractions in 2020
U.S. Census Bureau recruiting 25,000 people in LA
Show More
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Maya Angelou, Tony Hawk added to CA Hall of Fame
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
More TOP STORIES News