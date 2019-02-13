Politics

LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to require city contractors to disclose any ties they have to the National Rifle Association.

The measure passed on Tuesday. The ordinance, however, does not ban NRA-connected contractors from doing business with the city.

This is similar to an ordinance that passed in 2017 requiring contractors to disclose whether they submitted bids on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

The NRA already sent a letter to the city threatening to sue if the ordinance was approved, claiming it violates the First Amendment.
