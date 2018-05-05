LOS ANGELES (KABC) --House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for a prompt investigation by the ethics committee into sexual abuse allegations against Congressman Tony Cardenas.
The Panorama City Democrat is accused of drugging and fondling a teenage girl at a 2007 golf tournament.
The congressman denies the allegations and is asking for his colleagues to withhold judgment.
Pelosi on Saturday said Cardenas told her he will cooperate with an ethics investigation.
A lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of an unnamed woman.
The suit claims Cardenas gave her a peculiar-tasting cup of water while she 16 and they were playing golf. She says she collapsed and he fondled her while driving her to the hospital.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by civil-rights attorney Lisa Bloom on behalf of a client identified only as Jane Doe, who was 16 at the time.
Lawyer Patricia Glaser said in a statement Thursday that Cardenas is "sickened and distraught by these horrific allegations, which are 100%, categorically untrue."