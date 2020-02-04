California starts to cast ballots as LA County rolls out new voting system

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- While much of the political focus nationally is on the results of the Iowa caucus, ballots are also being cast in California ahead of the state's primary next month.
The polls are open for the California presidential primary as Los Angeles County rolls out its new voting system.
Monday was the first day voters can cast their ballots at the L.A. County Registrar's Office in Norwalk.
"I knew I would be out of town and this is probably one of the most important elections of my lifetime," said West L.A. residents Duane Clark, who was at the Norwalk office on Monday. "I think it's really important to make voting available as often as possible to as many people as possible."
That's the main idea behind the registrar's extended voting and the new voting centers, which will open Feb. 22, 11 days before the March 3 primary.
You can find all the locations on lavote.net, making it possible for you to cast your ballot whenever and wherever you like.
The other big change is how you vote. The county is using a new electronic system taking voting high-tech. But those traditional mail-in ballots all went in the mail Monday.
The registrar's office is gearing up for a busy month of voting, which they believe may lead to huge voter turnout.
Dean Logan, L.A. County's Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said it's possible the county could see a 70-plus percent turnout in the election due to factors such as the number of California's delegates and voters, and the interest there is in the Democratic nomination.
