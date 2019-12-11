LA County using new technology to track homeless population density, shelter capacity

New technology tracking the real-time density of homeless populations and shelter capacity across Los Angeles County was unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting, with policymakers saying it would guide better decision-making.
Officials say the data-driven geographic information system, or GIS, map identifies gaps in capacity and should be useful for policymakers at the local, state and federal levels.
The map's layers color-code the number of homeless individuals in any given area - based on the 2019 point-in-time count - the number of shelter beds available, and the pipeline of new shelters and permanent supportive housing.
Of the nearly 59,000 county residents identified as homeless in the 2019 count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, more than 44,000 are "unsheltered,'' meaning they live on the streets or in cars, versus in a temporary situation with friends or relatives.
Even including new shelters slated to be opened, the county has less than 18,000 shelter beds for those 44,000 people. That excludes shelters in Pasadena, Long Beach and Glendale, which manage their own programs. It also excludes winter shelter beds opened temporarily from now until March.
The board is pushing innovative solutions in an effort to build interim housing as quickly as possible. Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested re-purposing mobile classrooms as housing for homeless individuals.
However, regulations can create obstacles despite agreement on the need for speed. Barger expressed frustration over a tent shelter in downtown Los Angeles -- built by Sprung and to be operated by the Union Rescue Mission - that she said is ready to open but struggling to get a certificate of occupancy.
Representatives from Barger's office and the city are working together to resolve the issue, a spokesman later said.
The interactive map - which officials said would be refined and expanded over time - is available here.
City News Service contributed to this report.
LA County using new technology to track homeless population density, shelter capacity
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News