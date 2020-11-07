Los Angeles reacts after Joe Biden is projected winner of presidential election

"It's time for America to unite and heal - and @JoeBiden will bring us together and move us forward," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter. He added: "You've made history, @KamalaHarris. Today is a bright day for America and for our future - especially for the millions of women and girls across this country who see themselves in you."
Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.
At Macarthur Park, a planned protest against President Donald Trump turned into a celebration after news broke of Biden's apparent victory. A group of several hundred demonstrators, who had originally intended to demand a peaceful transfer of presidential power, marched through the streets applauding the Democratic ticket's success.
Dance parties, celebrations erupt in the streets across US as Joe Biden characterized as apparent president-elect
A similar event was planned for later in the morning in downtown Los Angeles, where several videos on social media showed people in buildings cheering and playing music from windows several stories up. One person even played a trumpet in celebration.
Lakers superstar Lebron James simply tweeted an animated image of himself smoking a victory cigar and a link to his get-out-the-vote organization.
In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Biden's victory was one that "we needed to see to be the America we know we can be. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the choice of a record number of American voters -- and an overwhelming majority of Californians -- because we know they will represent all Americans. They will treat every person with dignity and deserving of equal opportunity."
For his part, President Trump was not giving up.
Departing from longstanding democratic tradition and signaling a potentially turbulent transfer of power, he issued a combative statement while he was on his Virginia golf course. It said his campaign would take unspecified legal actions and he would "not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."
