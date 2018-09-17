POLITICS

Lawsuit claims potential voters stuck in naturalization limbo

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocates for immigrants and voting rights a federal lawsuit today demanding information from the U-S Citizenship and Immigration Service. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Advocates for immigrants and voting rights filed a federal lawsuit Monday demanding information from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

The groups believe that the Trump administration is engaged in deliberate foot-dragging to potentially slow new citizens from registering as Democrats.

According to federal figures, 6.6 million people followed the process and became eligible to vote in the decade before 2012.

Plaintiffs said the flow has since hit a roadblock.

"They have at least doubled the amount of time it takes to become a citizen," said Peter Schey, president of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law.

According to the suit, the numbers of applicants who have paid their fees, undergone the required background checks and supplied the necessary documents have nearly doubled nationwide since the end of the Obama administration.

"It was about 383,000 and now it is 753,000 and we noticed this in the first quarter of the Trump administration in 2017," said Angelica Salas, who heads the immigrant advocacy group CHIRLA.

The numbers are disputed by the USCIS which says applications have increased 25 percent in the last two years, but that the annual totals have not slowed.

"The USCIS is on pace to complete at least 829,000 N-400 naturalization applications in 2018, potentially exceeding a five-year high in the number of applications processed," USCIS spokesman Michael Bars said.

The lawsuit underlines an earlier Freedom of Information Act request. The plaintiffs demand records, data, and any information about possible changes in training for the officers who interview the applicants. It is alleged that some interviewers have departed from protocol and engaged in extreme vetting.

"Clearly this slowdown of the citizenship process is politically motivated," said Rep. Judy Chu, Democratic congresswoman from the West San Gabriel Valley.

Advocates fear that eligible residents will become so wary of unknown hazards in the naturalization process that they won't apply.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingimmigrationimmigration reformlawsuitcitizenshipPresident Donald TrumpdemocratsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public hearing scheduled for Kavanaugh, accuser
Kavanaugh sexual misconduct accuser comes forward
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Michelle Obama to bring 'Becoming' book tour to Inglewood Forum
More Politics
Top Stories
Japanese billionaire to be 1st SpaceX private passenger to circle the moon
Crews battle large building fire in Glassell Park
Suspect wanted in bat attacks on homeless men in DTLA
2 brush fires erupt in Griffith Park
Perris police arrest homicide suspect described as armed and dangerous
LA officials to look at proposed regulations for home-sharing sites
Public hearing scheduled for Kavanaugh, accuser
El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles
Show More
SpaceX to announce who is its 1st private moon flight passenger
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping of toddler in Valencia
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
More News