WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces California will phase out all new gas-powered cars by 2035

Newsom's executive order requires all new cars and passenger trucks be zero-emission vehicles in 15 years
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will be phasing out all gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions.

The governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.

Newsom is holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference on the initiative, which we will be streaming in the media player above.

The executive order will not make it illegal for Californians to own gas-powered vehicles or to resell them as used cars.

The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.

Transportation accounts for more than half of the state's carbon emissions, the governor said. This executive order would result in a 35% drop in greenhouse gas emissions, Newsom's office estimated.
"This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change," said Newsom in a press release. "For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. You deserve to have a car that doesn't give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse - and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

The executive order lays out several other priorities, including:
  • New health regulations regarding oil extraction and the communities it impacts
  • Directing the legislature to no longer issue hydraulic fracking permits by 2024
  • Directing agencies to create a plan for a statewide rail and transit network

The path forward on Newsom's newly-announced initiative is likely to be a challenge, politically and legally. President Donald Trump has previously tried to bar California from setting auto emission standards that are different from the country's standards.

Newsom is set to join a virtual panel with 10 other governors to discuss how their states are staying committed to the Paris Agreement emissions targets, despite the United States pulling out of the agreement.
The governor has speaking about climate change and environmental issues more in recent weeks, as the state continues to grapple with devastating wildfires.

"Climate change is real," he said from the fire wreckage in Santa Cruz County last month. "If you are in denial about climate change, come to California."
