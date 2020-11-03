Live updates and results for the 2020 presidential election and local races

2020 presidential election

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From the 2020 presidential election to local Southern California races, ABC7 has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

5:03 p.m
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey and President Donald Trump to win Oklahoma.

4:55 p.m
ABC News has projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win Vermont and President Donald Trump to win Kentucky.

3:07 p.m
LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities.

7 a.m.
Polls open across Southern California.
