Politics

Long Beach considering travel ban to Georgia, Alabama over anti-abortion laws

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is considering a ban on official travel to Georgia and Alabama over recent anti-abortion laws.

The City Council will review a resolution Tuesday to suspend all travel and contracts with those two states.

Long Beach would be the second California municipality after Los Angeles County to officially denounce the laws.

So far three production companies and more than 50 actors have said they will refuse to work in Georgia and Alabama.
