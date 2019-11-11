Mass held in support of DACA as Supreme Court weighs ending program

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mass will be held in support of so-called Dreamers Monday night as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments about President Trump's ongoing attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Dreamers are planning to share their stories at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood at 7 p.m.
Thirteen percent of DACA recipients live in Los Angeles. That number equates to 91,000 people.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles Office is assuring immigrants it stands in solidarity with DACA beneficiaries.
Nearly 700,000 immigrants are looking to the Supreme Court to uphold DACA.
The program was created under the Obama administration and protects immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation and grants work privileges.
