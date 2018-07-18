Militia group Oath Keepers planning protest at Maxine Waters office

A group known as the Oath Keepers is planning a protest Thursday outside the Los Angeles offices of Congresswoman Maxine Waters after comments she made about confronting Trump administration officials.They say it may go on for weeks. The protest is planned because they said she incited "far-left terrorist violence and threats of violence."The group calls itself a patriotic organization, who travel the country heavily armed to - in their words - enforce the constitution.The Southern Poverty Law Center calls them "one of the largest anti-government groups in the U.S. based on conspiracy theories."Waters, who made comments for people to confront officials with the Trump administration over controversial issues, said she was not calling for anyone to be harmed. But she said groups on the right have made her a target anyways.Waters issued a statement describing the Oath Keepers as an anti-government militia with a history of violence."The Oath Keepers would like nothing more than to inflame racial tensions and create explosive conflict in our community," it said, in part. "In order to ensure the peace and security of our community, it is best and preferable if no other demonstrations are scheduled."She urged any of her supporters who plan to hold a counter-protest to not get baited into confrontations.Cliff Smith, who lives in Waters' district and works for a union representing 1,000 roofers in Southern California, said he spoke with her Wednesday night. He said Waters told the union to stay away, but he plans to protest.Waters said the Los Angeles Police Department will have officers on site.