New California law prevented more than 100 felons from buying bullets in July

By ABC7.com staff
Despite the recent shooting spree in Gilroy, Calif., lawmakers say they're making progress with the state's new ammunition background check law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the law prevented more than 100 felons and prohibited customers from buying bullets in July.

At the same time, 47,000 ammo purchases were approved in July. The state says nearly 11,000 prospective buyers were denied immediate approval, but were not determined to be barred from owning guns or ammunition.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the federal government to require background checks for ammunition buyers.

A federal judge is set to rule in late August on whether this violates the Second Amendment.
