Coronavirus

NY governor proposes 'Americans First Law' refusing bailouts for companies that don't rehire employees

Once bailed out, Gov. Cuomo claims that companies will not rehire the same number of employees in order to "boost their corporate profits."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend proposed the "Americans First Law," which would require companies to hire back all workers they laid off during the coronavirus crisis if they want bailout money from the government.

He suggested his colleagues in Washington, D.C. consider it, because he fears companies will get bailed out and employees will end up out of jobs.

Once bailed out, Cuomo claims that companies will not rehire the same number of employees in order to "boost their corporate profits."

"We're not going to subsidize you to lay off workers. If you can lay off workers, and you're saving money by laying off workers, then you don't need the American taxpayer to subsidize you," the governor said.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a $3 trillion new coronavirus aid package the House is expected to take up Friday for a vote.

She has encouraged Congress to "go big" with the next virus aid package to help cash-strapped states.

The HEROES Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers, according to a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkbailoutcoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffcovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
Ontario garbage man gives touching tribute to 2020 graduates
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Show More
Amid CA's Phase 2 of reopening, some excluded businesses face hurdles
Some patients with chronic pain still hesitant to schedule procedures amid COVID-19
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Voters encouraged to use mail-in ballots for Tuesday's election in CA 25 district
More TOP STORIES News