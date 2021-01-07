Passengers sing national anthem, chant 'USA' on flight from San Francisco to DC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9417469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This video from Storyful shows passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. singing the national anthem and chanting "USA."

SAN FRANCISCO -- Passengers onboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday were captured on video chanting "USA" and singing the national anthem on board the plane.This came ahead of Wednesday's chaotic scene in Washington, D.C. where rioters and supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the capitol building as Congress was set to approve electoral ballots for President-elect Joe Biden.Biden is set to take office later this month.In the video, passengers can also be heard saying Trump's name."I told the girl sitting next to me we should get everyone to sing a song and we were nervous to do it but we could feel the energy and excitement building as we landed," Lisa Lamping, who took the video, told Storyful. "So the two of us just started to sing. Her name was Natalie from Boise Idaho."As of Wednesday evening, the U.S. Capitol is believed to be "secure" after the nearly four-hour siege by violent pro-Trump supporters and rioters.One person was shot and killed during the melee, a law enforcement official told ABC News.The eruption of chaos came as Congress was counting the Electoral College results to approve Joe Biden as the next president of the U.S.An aide grabbed the Electoral votes as lawmakers were evacuated when rioters stormed the Capitol building.