SurveyUSA poll: Biden still frontrunner but Andrew Yang gaining ground among California Democrats

Following last week's Democratic debate, Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to a new nationwide poll conducted for Eyewitness News.Biden remained out front among the top Democrats with 33 percent support in the Survey USA poll. He was followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. California's Sen. Kamala Harris was fourth.But perhaps one of the poll's more surprising findings was a closer look at how the candidates are faring within California.With Golden State voters, the poll found New Yorker Andrew Yang gaining some momentum among the lesser-known candidates.Yang is currently sitting in fifth place - but he's been climbing since the last survey. He's now at 7% in California, up from 1% in earlier surveys. And among voters ages 18-34, Yang is taking 14% of the vote.Unsurprisingly, Biden is leading the pack with 27% support from voters across the state.Though Biden is well ahead in the poll, it's mostly because his nearest rivals, including Harris, did not gain ground with voters across the Golden State following last week's debate in Houston.He's followed by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 18% and 16% of the votes, respectively.Biden also leads Sanders and Warren among Latino voters at 29%, compared to their 22% and 15%. The political veteran is also ahead among self-described "very liberal" Democrats.Warren and Harris, who remains stagnant in fourth place with 13%, both slid down a few points each in the poll.When asked which candidate they believed would defeat Trump in a general election, 62% said Biden, showing a 21-point lead on Warren and Sanders.Biden also remains in the top spot on a national scale, drawing 33% of the vote and creating a 14-point gap between himself and Warren.Other presidential hopefuls such as Harris, Beto O'Rourke, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker are hovering in the single-digit range.Here are highlights of the poll's findings:5% 11% 21% 31% 43% 52% 65% 78% 812% 962% 1031% Watched Beginning To End32% Watched Some Live / Mostly Saw Highlights28% Did Not Watch Any Live / Watched Coverage After7% Did Not Watch Or See Coverage2% Was Not Aware27% Joe Biden18% Bernie Sanders16% Elizabeth Warren13% Kamala Harris7% Andrew Yang3% Pete Buttigieg2% Beto O'Rourke2% Julian Castro2% Cory Booker1% Amy Klobuchar1% Some Other Democrat7% Undecided7% Yes93% No11% Yes89% No41% Yes59% No13% Yes87% No12% Yes88% No41% Yes59% No62% Yes38% No8% Yes92% No27% Yes73% No14% Yes86% No6% Yes94% No14. For a moment, let's put the shoe on the other foot. Assume Donald Trump is going to win a 2nd term. Which one of these Democrats would lose to Donald Trump by the largest margin?14% Bernie Sanders8% Elizabeth Warren11% Joe Biden11% Kamala Harris15% Pete Buttigieg15% Beto O'Rourke14% Trump Would Not Defeat Any Of These Democrats12% Not Sure