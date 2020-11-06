vote 2020

25-year-old Alex Lee is California's youngest, 1st openly bisexual state legislator

By and Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO -- History was made Tuesday in Santa Clara County where South Bay voters elected the youngest state legislator in eight decades. Democrat Alex Lee, 25, won the 25th District Assembly race and will also become California's first openly bisexual state lawmaker.

"I have the distinction and responsibility to be a lot of firsts in California," Lee said. "I'm the first openly bisexual state legislator in California, the youngest Asian-American state legislator and first Gen-Z state legislator. That is an immense responsibility to make sure that more young people and more progressives are elected after me to break and shatter those records."

Lee, a candidate endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, won Tuesday's vote by a landslide, receiving more than 72 percent of the vote, while his competitor, Republican Bob Brunton, took home just under 28 percent.

The 25th Assembly District is comprised of several South Bay cities, including San Jose, Fremont and Santa Clara.

RELATED: 2020 Election Results: Live updates as Trump, Biden race to win 270 electoral votes

Lee grew up in Milpitas and San Jose, graduated from Milpitas High School and later, from UC Davis, where he studied communications and political science and served as student body president.

He interned for former Congressman Mike Honda, and later worked for State Senator Henry Stern, according to Lee's campaign website.

He then went on to work for Assemblyman Evan Low, who, at the time of his election, was the youngest Asian American legislator in the Assembly.

Working behind the scenes, Lee said he learned the immense potential for good the state legislator has and now has the chance to be that change with his district of San Jose, Fremont and Santa Clara in mind.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

"I am homegrown in this community," Lee said. "It's the honor of my life to be able to represent my home district. I grew up here and basically lived here my whole life and I'm going to be thinking of them, my friends, family, community members and all the great people I've met on this campaign when I'm making decisions up in the State Capital."

ABC7 spoke to Lee back in June during a protest following the death of George Floyd.

He was arrested after San Jose enforced a city-wide curfew during the civil unrest.

At the time, Lee said the city's curfew was a way to suppress freedom of expression.

"We were trying to explain what we were doing, we weren't doing anything wrong," he said in June. "But, they wouldn't have it, they said, 'there are no exceptions, you are being arrested.'"

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan josemilpitaselection resultscommunity journalistlgbtqvote 2020electionspoliticselectionstate capitolsouth bayelection daystate politicscalifornia state assemblylgbt
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
VOTE 2020
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
Downtown Long Beach preps for potential unrest
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
East LA man apologizes for video threatening violence if Biden won
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Trader Joe's reports 1,250 COVID-19 cases over 8-month period
Anne Hathaway apologizes amid 'The Witches' backlash
Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed in shooting outside ATL club: police
Show More
Temps drop in SoCal, with a chance of weekend rain
Lacey concedes to Gascon in LA County DA's race
All eyes on Stacey Abrams as Biden passes Trump in Georgia
Smartphone program for COVID exposure alerts expands to UCLA
Turner will not be disciplined for returning to field after positive COVID test
More TOP STORIES News