State of the Union 2020 start time, live stream and other info on Trump SOTU speech

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will give the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Trump will use the address to promote what he calls the "Great American comeback," according to a senior administration official.
The speech comes at a moment when Trump is hoping to put his Senate impeachment trial behind him. White House officials say Trump wants to use the nationally-televised address to highlight his administration's efforts to bolster the economy, tighten immigration rules and lower prescription drug costs just as his reelection effort accelerates.
"I think it's safe to say the speech will celebrate American economic and military strength and present an optimistic vision of America's future," said the senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the broad outlines of the speech that Trump is scheduled to deliver before a joint session of Congress Tuesday.
Trump has invited U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins, who has battled post-traumatic stress disorder and battled drug addiction, and Raul Ortiz, a deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, to be two of his guests at the speech, the official added.
After Trump's address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democratic response.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
